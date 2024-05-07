Man shot dead during street takeover on Chicago's Southwest Side was trying to get away, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Tuesday said a man shot and killed during a weekend street takeover on the city's Southwest Side over the weekend was caught in the chaos and just trying to get out.

Investigators said the 20-year-old victim was in a black Honda Accord on 59th Street near Western Avenue – on the boundary of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods – when the street takeover was in progress.

He was trying to drive out of the intersection when someone fired several shots, police said.

Video from Citizen app captured the incident, and the aftermath.

Chicago Police detectives are asking anyone with additional photos or video to give them a call.