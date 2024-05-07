Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot dead during street takeover on Chicago's Southwest Side was trying to get away, police say

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Tuesday said a man shot and killed during a weekend street takeover on the city's Southwest Side over the weekend was caught in the chaos and just trying to get out.

Investigators said the 20-year-old victim was in a black Honda Accord on 59th Street near Western Avenue – on the boundary of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods – when the street takeover was in progress.

He was trying to drive out of the intersection when someone fired several shots, police said.

Video from Citizen app captured the incident, and the aftermath.

Chicago Police detectives are asking anyone with additional photos or video to give them a call.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:32 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.