Man shot, critically wounded on street in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A man was critically wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

At 8:48 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking outside in the 2700 block of West Thomas Street when a man in a silver vehicle shot him, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.