Man shot, critically wounded on street on Chicago's Near West Side

A man was left in critical condition early Tuesday after being shot on Chicago's Near West Side.

At 3:04 a.m., the 28-year-old man was found outside on the first block of North Leavitt Street with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown Tuesday morning.

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of Tuesday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.