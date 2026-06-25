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Crime

Man shot, critically wounded on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight on Chicago's Near West Side Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 2:40 p.m., the man was getting out of a car in the 500 block of South Claremont Avenue when a white car pulled up, and several people fired shots at the man from the car.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

The shooters fled in an unknown direction in the car, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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