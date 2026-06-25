Man shot, critically wounded on Chicago's Near West Side

A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight on Chicago's Near West Side Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 2:40 p.m., the man was getting out of a car in the 500 block of South Claremont Avenue when a white car pulled up, and several people fired shots at the man from the car.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

The shooters fled in an unknown direction in the car, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.