Man shot, critically injured on Chicago's South Side, police say

A 46-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the victim was walking to his car around 3:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Euclid Avenue in the Stoney Island Park neighborhood, when someone he didn't know pulled out a gun and fired shots — hitting the victim six times in the lower body.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD said the shooter fled the scene on foot.

No further information was immediately available.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.