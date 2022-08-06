Man shot by suspect after carjacking in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot after being carjacked in the West Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle, in the 7100 block of South Ashland, when an unknown offender entered the front passenger side and displayed a handgun.

The offender then demanded his vehicle at which time he complied, according to police.

As the offender was fleeing the scene a shot was fired in the victim's direction.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left leg in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.