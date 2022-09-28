Man shot and killed while driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a driver Tuesday night.
Police said the 30-year-old victim was driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a white sedan.
At least three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
