Man shot and killed while driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a driver Tuesday night.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a white sedan.

At least three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.