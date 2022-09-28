Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed while driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a driver Tuesday night. 

Police said the 30-year-old victim was driving near 31st Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when someone fired shots from a white sedan. 

At least three bullet holes were found in the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

September 28, 2022 / 5:24 AM

