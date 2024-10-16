Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Police said the man, approximately 20 years old, was found by officers in the driver's seat of a silver SUV that had crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of North Central Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.