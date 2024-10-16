Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side
Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood. 

Police said the man, approximately 20 years old, was found by officers in the driver's seat of a silver SUV that had crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of North Central Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.