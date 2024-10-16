Man shot and killed, SUV crashes into tree on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Police said the man, approximately 20 years old, was found by officers in the driver's seat of a silver SUV that had crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of North Central Avenue just before 3 a.m.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.