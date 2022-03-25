Watch CBS News

Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted carjacking turned deadly in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

Police said shortly after 3 a.m., a man with a gun came up to a vehicle in the 3100 block of Mango Avenue, demanded the vehicle and started shooting. 

A man in the passengers seat was shot in the shoulder and taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

