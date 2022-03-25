Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Belmont Central
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted carjacking turned deadly in the Belmont Central neighborhood.
Police said shortly after 3 a.m., a man with a gun came up to a vehicle in the 3100 block of Mango Avenue, demanded the vehicle and started shooting.
A man in the passengers seat was shot in the shoulder and taken to Community First Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police are searching for the shooter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.