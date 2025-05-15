Man shot in arm across from Wrigley Field in Chicago; person in custody

Chicago police have apprehended a person of interest after a man was shot and wounded across from Wrigley Field Thursday evening.

Police said at 6:56 p.m., a 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm after someone he didn't know fired at him at Sheffield and Waveland avenues — across from the northeast corner of the ballpark and near the famous Murphy's Bleachers bar.

Police and an ambulance were seen at the corner of Waveland and Sheffield avenues right outside Murphy's Bleachers.

Police said a gun was recovered near the scene, and a person of interest was taken into custody.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.

There was no game at Wrigley Field Thursday night. The Cubs next play the White Sox in the Crosstown Classic at Wrigley on Friday afternoon.