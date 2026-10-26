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Man, 38, seriously injured in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 38-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot on the city's Southwest Side on Monday evening.

It occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Place in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was in the street, involved in an argument with another person who pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg and abdomen.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Area detectives are investigating. 

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