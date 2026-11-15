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CPD seek to identify man who robbed passenger on CTA bus on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said robbed a passenger on a CTA bus on the city's South Side back in September.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

In the incident, police said while riding the Cottage Grove bus near Marquette Road, the suspect approached the victim and said, "Give me your money and your AirPods; I have a gun and a knife."

The suspect is described as an African American man, about 25 years of age, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.,

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and dark pants with tan boots.

cta-bus-robbery-suspect.png
The suspect above is being sought by police for allegedly robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on Sept 15. Chicago Police Department 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number JK414624.

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