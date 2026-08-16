Chicago police warn of man robbing businesses at knifepoint on Northwest Side

Chicago police sent out an alert on Sunday about a string of armed robberies in three Northwest Side neighborhoods.

Businesses in the Avondale, Logan Square, and Portage Park neighborhoods have been hit.

CPD says that in all instances, the suspect approaches the checkout counter with a drink to buy and hands the cashier money. When the cashier opens the register, the suspect pulls out a knife, reaches over the counter, grabs the cash, and runs off.

Incident times and locations:

3400 block of W. Belmont Ave. on July 31, 2026 at 09:05 PM (Avondale)

3300 block of W. Fullerton Ave. on August 06, 2026 at 01:58 PM (Logan Square)

3400 block of W. Belmont Ave. on August 06, 2026 at 03:23 PM (Avondale)

3200 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. on August 11, 2026 at 10:40 PM (Avondale)

4700 block of W. Belmont Ave. on August 15, 2026 at 06:05 PM (Portage Park)

Police had only a vague description of the suspect, saying he was a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2, and weighing 210 to 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P265012.