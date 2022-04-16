Man robbed while walking in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed while walking in The Loop Friday night, according to police.
Around 10 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was in the 300 block of South State Street when he was approached by four unidentified men who produced a handgun and demanded the victim's belongs.
The victim complied and the offenders fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said.
There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.