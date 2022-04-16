Watch CBS News

Man robbed while walking in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed while walking in The Loop Friday night, according to police.

Around 10 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was in the 300 block of South State Street when he was approached by four unidentified men who produced a handgun and demanded the victim's belongs.

The victim complied and the offenders fled the scene in a silver SUV, police said. 

There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating

First published on April 16, 2022 / 9:37 AM

