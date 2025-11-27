Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's South Side

A man was robbed and stabbed on a CTA Red Line train on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Police said at 11:40 a.m., the man was on the Chicago Transit Authority train along the Dan Ryan Expressway at the 47th Street stop, when three people came up to him.

A fight ensued, and the victim was stabbed in the back, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The robbers ran off with his belongings.