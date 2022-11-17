Man struck in head during robbery, carjacking on Northwest side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was attacked and carjacked on the city's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of west Lawrence Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Police say A 46-year-old man was sitting in his 2021 black Toyota sedan when five Black men exited a white SUV armed with handguns.

The suspects forced the victim out of the vehicle and took his wallet before fleeing in his vehicle.

The victim was struck in the head during the robbery and refused treatment.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.