Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.
The robbery happened in the 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.
Police said a 48-year-old man was inside his BMW when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him.
Two unknown men exited the sedan and one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the victim's property. The victim exited the car and complied, police said.
The suspects took the property – including the victim's BMW.
No injuries were reported.
No suspects are in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
