Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

The robbery happened in the 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a 48-year-old man was inside his BMW when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him.

Two unknown men exited the sedan and one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the victim's property. The victim exited the car and complied, police said.

The suspects took the property – including the victim's BMW.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.