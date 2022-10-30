Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

The robbery happened in the 0-100 block of East Jackson Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a 48-year-old man was inside his BMW when a black four-door sedan pulled up alongside him.

Two unknown men exited the sedan and one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the victim's property. The victim exited the car and complied, police said.

The suspects took the property – including the victim's BMW.

No injuries were reported.

No suspects are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 3:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.