Man robbed, beaten on CTA bus in Chicago's West Englewood community

A man was robbed on a Chicago Transit Authority bus in Chicago's West Englewood community late Saturday night.

The robbery happened at 11:22 p.m. Saturday on a No. 9 Ashland Avenue bus on Ashland Avenue near 58th Street.

Police said a 54-year-old man was on the bus when three men came up and demanded his property, police said. The men tried to rip away items from the victim.

The victim tried to defend himself, pulling a sharp object from his bag, police said. A struggle ensued, and the three robbers beat the victim, police said.

The robbers got off the bus, and were taken into police custody soon afterward, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a laceration to the hand, and was listed in good condition. Two of the suspected robbers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Charges were pending Sunday morning.