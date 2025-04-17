Watch CBS News
Man rescued after jumping into water on Chicago's lakefront

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

A person was rescued from the water Thursday morning on Chicago's lakefront.

It happened on Jackson and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A witness told CBS News Chicago that a man took off his clothes and jumped into the water.

Rescue crews were able to get to the man and resuscitate him. 

He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.

