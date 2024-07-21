Watch CBS News
Man pulled from water at suburban Chicago beach, officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

ZION, Ill (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was pulled from Lake Michigan at a beach in Zion, Illinois, hours after going for a swim Saturday night.

The Beach Park Fire Department responded to the Adeline Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park around 8:13 p.m. for a person in water distress.

Crews on the scene began a surface scan of the last seen point for the swimmer.

The swimmer was found and removed by rescue divers around 10 p.m. 

He was then taken by paramedics to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, Illinois, in an unknown condition. 

No further information was available. 

