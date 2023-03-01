Man deliberately plows car into tree during quarrel with woman in Beach Park, police say

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man deliberately slammed a car into a tree early Wednesday after threatening to end both his own life and that of the woman in the car with him, according to Lake County Sheriff's police.

At 7:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of 29th Street and Lone Oak Road in Beach Park for a crash. They came to the scene to find a Nissan Murano had plowed right into a tree.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Police said a 68-year-old Gurnee man had been driving with a 38-year-old Zion woman in the passenger seat. The relationship between the man and the woman was not specified, other than that they had one.

Police said the man and woman got into a quarrel, during which the man said he was going to end both of their lives. The man – who had been driving east on 29th Street – went on to accelerate, go off the road, and slam the car directly into the tree.

The man and woman both had to be extricated and were taken to area hospitals. They suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and reckless conduct. Lake County Sheriff's police withheld his name pending his discharge from the hospital.