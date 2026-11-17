A man whose legal name is Captain America was charged with killing another man in Peoria, Illinois, last week.

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office announced on Monday that America, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of a 63-year-old man last Friday.

The office said on Friday that a woman contacted police in Tazewell County, about 25 miles from Peoria, about the crime.

According to the office, the woman, who knew America as he worked with her boyfriend, said she was giving him a ride when he handed her a note that read that her boyfriend was dead and demanded all her money.

The woman managed to escape and call the police, the office said.

Tazewell officers later found America and took him into custody. The note he handed the woman was also recovered.

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Khanh Dinh, was found by Peoria police during a welfare check in the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road. A preliminary autopsy indicated he died from blunt-force head trauma.

Court information shows America was also charged on Monday with aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful restraint in Tazewell County. It is unclear if the charges are connected to the killing.

He remains in custody at the Tazewell County Jail. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521.