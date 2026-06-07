Man mugged by group before shot fired in Lincoln Park, CPD says

A 25-year-old man was robbed by a group in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said that the victim was outside when five suspects approached and took the man's belongings by force. After that, one of the suspects fired a shot, but no injuries were reported.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Area detectives are investigating.