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Man mugged by group before shot fired in Lincoln Park, CPD says

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A 25-year-old man was robbed by a group in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said that the victim was outside when five suspects approached and took the man's belongings by force. After that, one of the suspects fired a shot, but no injuries were reported.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

Area detectives are investigating.

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