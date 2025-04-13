Police, family search for man missing for 2 weeks in Skokie, Illinois

Police in Skokie, Illinois, were searching for a 30-year-old man who has been missing for two weeks.

The family of Ahsan Khan fears he may have been picked up by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Khan was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, March 30, in the 4200 block of Oakton Street in Skokie. Khan's family said he went missing before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and was not there when his family celebrated Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month.

Skokie police said Khan stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Ahsan Khan Skokie Police

His family said they are not sure what he was wearing at the time, but he may be driving a gold Hyundai Elantra with Illinois license place CL64603, Skokie police said.

Khan's mom is a single mother, and he lived with her and provided for her and his family.

Khan's family said he lost his job recently, does not have a history of mental illness, and has never disappeared.

'We don't know if he was picked up by ICE. We don't know if he was picked up by some other organization," said Khan's uncle, Yawar Shakeel. "We are looking for his support, your support in finding him."

Khan's family said he is an American citizen.

Skokie police asked anyone who knows where Khan is, or who sees his car or someone matching his description, to call 911 immediately.