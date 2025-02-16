Watch CBS News
Man killed when car slides into tree in Hammond, Indiana

By Steffanie Dupree

/ CBS Chicago

1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on icy roads in Hammond, Indiana
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on icy roads in Hammond, Indiana 00:16

Icy roads may be a factor in a crash that left a man dead overnight Saturday into Sunday in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash happened at 2:57 a.m. Sunday at 165th Street and Forest Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County, Indiana Coroner's office.

One man was killed when his car slid off the road into a tree. He was identified as Carlos Mata, 20, of Hammond.

Firefighters had to use special equipment to cut another person out of the car.

That person remained in critical condition late Sunday.

