Man killed, woman injured in South Loop shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead, and a woman is recovering after a shooting in Chicago's South Loop. 

Police arrived at 21st Street and Michigan Avenue around 11:15 Saturday night to find more than three dozen shell casings. 

Investigators say the victims were walking when someone in a white SUV pulled up, and someone inside started shooting. 

The man, 26, was struck multiple times and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital a short time later. 

The woman, 25, was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK. 

No one is in custody. 

