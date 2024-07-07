Man killed, woman injured in South Loop shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead, and a woman is recovering after a shooting in Chicago's South Loop.

Police arrived at 21st Street and Michigan Avenue around 11:15 Saturday night to find more than three dozen shell casings.

Investigators say the victims were walking when someone in a white SUV pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.

The man, 26, was struck multiple times and died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital a short time later.

The woman, 25, was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody.