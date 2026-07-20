2 officers injured when driver hits squad car in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

A driver hit a squad car in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

At 4:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Kona northwest on Lincoln Avenue when he struck the rear of a parked Chicago police squad car that had its emergency lights activated.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Hyundai was cited for failure to reduce speed and improper traffic lane usage.

Reports were not immediately confirmed that the officers whose squad car was struck were on the scene investigating a shooting on the same block of Lincoln Avenue late Sunday night. The shooting happened during a fight and left a 30-year-old man dead.