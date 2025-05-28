Man killed in motorcycle crash near Spring Grove, Illinois

A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Spring Grove over the weekend, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, EMTs and police were called to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Johnsburg Road and Miller road in unincorporated McHenry County near Spring Grove, Illinois, police said.

The sheriff's office said the 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, was riding a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle south on Johnsburg Road when he struck the driver's side of a 2021 Honda Civic that was turning north onto the same road from Miller Road.

The motorcyclist, who police said was wearing a helmet, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment. The 45-year-old passenger in the Civic was not hurt, police said. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Police believe the motorcycle's speed was a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation by the Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit as well as the McHenry County Coroner's Office.