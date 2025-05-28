Watch CBS News
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Spring Grove, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Spring Grove over the weekend, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, EMTs and police were called to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Johnsburg Road and Miller road in unincorporated McHenry County near Spring Grove, Illinois, police said.

The sheriff's office said the 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, was riding a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle south on Johnsburg Road when he struck the driver's side of a 2021 Honda Civic that was turning north onto the same road from Miller Road.

The motorcyclist, who police said was wearing a helmet, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for treatment. The 45-year-old passenger in the Civic was not hurt, police said. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Police believe the motorcycle's speed was a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation by the Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit as well as the McHenry County Coroner's Office. 

