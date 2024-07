CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed while handling a firework Thursday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It happened in an alley around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue.

Police say a 34-year-old man, later identified as Earl Lory by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered trauma to the body while handling the firework. He died at the scene.

No further information was available.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.