Man killed, 4-year-old and woman injured after apartment building fire on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed, and a woman and child were injured in a fire in East Garfield Park early Thursday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an apartment building fire in the 3400 block of West Monroe Street. Firefighters found a 4-year-old child and a woman outside on the sidewalk.

Firefighters found a 62-year-old man unresponsive inside the burning apartment. The man was treated on the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified.

The woman and child were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.