Man killed when bullet enters home from sidewalk on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being struck by a bullet while sitting in the front room of a house in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

At 8:01 p.m., the man was in the house in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when shots were fired from the sidewalk, police said.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, and died there, police said.

Late Monday, no one was in custody. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.