Watch CBS News

Man jumps from third floor window in Bronzeville apartment fire

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded Saturday evening to a still and box alarm fire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. 

The fire took place in an apartment building near 36th and Indiana. 

According to officials, two people were injured. A man jumped from the third floor of the building and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition. A woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition. 

Officials said the fire was confined to one apartment. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on April 2, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.