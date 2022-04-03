Man jumps from third floor window in Bronzeville apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded Saturday evening to a still and box alarm fire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The fire took place in an apartment building near 36th and Indiana.

According to officials, two people were injured. A man jumped from the third floor of the building and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition. A woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition.

Officials said the fire was confined to one apartment.

This is a developing story.