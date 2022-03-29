Man jumps fence, tries to climb onto private plane at Midway International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man jumped a fence at Midway International Airport and tried to climb onto a small private jet late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 4:45 p.m., the 33-year-old man jumped the fence at Midway Airport and tried to stop the plane before climbing over it.

He was taken to Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for a mental evaluation.

Sources said the man appeared to be intoxicated.