Man jumps fence, tries to climb onto private plane at Midway International Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man jumped a fence at Midway International Airport and tried to climb onto a small private jet late Tuesday afternoon.
Police said at 4:45 p.m., the 33-year-old man jumped the fence at Midway Airport and tried to stop the plane before climbing over it.
He was taken to Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for a mental evaluation.
Sources said the man appeared to be intoxicated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.