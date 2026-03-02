Man in custody after mother is stabbed on Chicago's West Side

A man was in police custody on allegations that he stabbed his mother on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.

Sources said at 10:53 p.m., the 30-year-old man stabbed his 53-year-old mother multiple times during a fight in the 900 block of North Lamon Avenue, near Iowa Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they found the man and took him into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.