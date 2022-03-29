Man in critical condition after being shot while driving in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot while driving in the Avondale Irving Park neighborhood Monday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., police said the 25-year-old man was driving in the 3100 block of Addison Street when shots were fired from a silver sedan.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his leg and head.
No arrests have been made.
The owner of a nearby Little Caesars Pizza told CBS 2 the bullet damaged two windows. Luckily all employees were in the back of the store at the time of the shooting.
