Man in critical condition after being shot in River North

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in River North overnight.

The shooting happened near Illinois and Dearborn around 3:00 a.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man walked into a firehouse with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was unable to communicate and rushed to Northwestern Hospital. No one is in custody.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 11:25 AM

