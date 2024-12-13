Man hospitalized after stabbing on CTA bus on Chicago's South Side; 3 in custody

3 arrested after stabbing man on CTA bus outside Guaranteed Rate Field

3 arrested after stabbing man on CTA bus outside Guaranteed Rate Field

3 arrested after stabbing man on CTA bus outside Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are in custody after stabbing a man Friday morning while on a CTA bus in the city's Armour Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West 35th Street, a 35-year-old man was arguing with three people on the bus when one of them pulled out sharp objects and stabbed the victim.

CTA said a fistfight occurred prior to the stabbing.

Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The three suspects were placed into custody. One of them was taken to a local hospital for a cut to his hand, police said.

Charges are pending. No further information was immediately available.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.