Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after stabbing on CTA bus on Chicago's South Side; 3 in custody

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

3 arrested after stabbing man on CTA bus outside Guaranteed Rate Field
3 arrested after stabbing man on CTA bus outside Guaranteed Rate Field 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are in custody after stabbing a man Friday morning while on a CTA bus in the city's Armour Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said just after 10 a.m. in the 200 block of West 35th Street, a 35-year-old man was arguing with three people on the bus when one of them pulled out sharp objects and stabbed the victim. 

CTA said a fistfight occurred prior to the stabbing.

Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The three suspects were placed into custody. One of them was taken to a local hospital for a cut to his hand, police said.

Charges are pending. No further information was immediately available.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.