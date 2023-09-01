Fight, stabbing on CTA Red Line train leaves man hospitalized

Victim stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) - A man is hospitalized after a fight on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was riding the train near Jackson and State around 11:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man.

The attacker swung a sharp object - stabbing the victim in the arm.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.