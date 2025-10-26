Man hospitalized after fight, beating on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police on Sunday morning were looking for multiple people who beat up a man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train the night before.

Police said a 41-year-old man was on a train near the 79th Street station when he was approached by several people. The victim got into a fight with them, and suffered swelling to the forehead and pain throughout his body, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.