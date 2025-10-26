Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after fight, beating on CTA Red Line train

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police on Sunday morning were looking for multiple people who beat up a man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train the night before.

Police said a 41-year-old man was on a train near the 79th Street station when he was approached by several people. The victim got into a fight with them, and suffered swelling to the forehead and pain throughout his body, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Calumet Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue