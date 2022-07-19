Man hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Grant Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from Lake Michigan offshore from Grant Park.
The Fire Department reported they were called to the lakefront near Balbo Drive for the incident.
The man in the water was rescued by a passerby and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Fire Department said.
He was reported in fair-to-serious condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
