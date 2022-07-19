Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Grant Park

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from Lake Michigan offshore from Grant Park.

The Fire Department reported they were called to the lakefront near Balbo Drive for the incident.

The man in the water was rescued by a passerby and was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the Fire Department said.

He was reported in fair-to-serious condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.