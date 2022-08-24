Man hospitalized after barricade, standoff in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation Tuesday evening after holding police in a standoff in Rogers Park.

At 5:16 p.m., police were called for a wellbeing check in the 7700 block of North Paulina Street, in the North of Howard section of Rogers Park.

They found a man had barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was called to the scene and a standoff ensued.

The incident was ultimately resolved with the man being taken to an unspecified hospital for a mental health evaluation.