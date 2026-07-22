Man injured after being hit by falling tree in Algonquin, Illinois, fire officials say

A 40-year-old man is hospitalized after being hit by a falling tree in Algonquin, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District said that around 10:45 am. fire crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Harper Drive for a report of a man who was hit by a falling tree while cutting it down.

Firefighters found the man on the ground with serious injuries, the district said.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken by helicopter to a Level 1 Trauma Center. He was then taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge due to his injuries.

No further information, including the victim's condition as of Wednesday afternoon, was immediately available.