Man held after claiming to place bombs in cars at Westmont, Illinois Porsche warehouse, authorities say

A man was ordered detained Tuesday on charges of claiming to have placed bombs in the cars at a Porsche auto warehouse in the west Chicago suburb of Westmont, authorities said.

Devan Sheard, 32, of Joliet, appeared Tuesday in DuPage Count First Appearance Court on one threat of disorderly conduct in the form of a false bomb threat — a Class 3 felony.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said at 1:33 p.m. Sunday, Westmont police were called to the Napleton Porsche warehouse, in the 700 block of Burr Oak Drive, after someone called about a YouTube video in which Sheard — a former employee at the warehouse — talked about placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in cars at there.

In the video, Sheard comes up to several cars with their hoods up and says, "Should I hide the IED over here?" prosecutors said. He is also seen pointing the camera down and saying "I'm planting the IED as we speak," and later adding, "I did plant the IED in one of these vehicles," and "If I'm going to go out, I'm going to go out with a bang!" prosecutors said.

The Westmont police and DuPage County Sheriff's bomb squads searched the warehouse and did not find any bombs. They did not find bomb-making materials at Sheard's home either.

Still, prosecutors said Sheard's conduct was deplorable.

"The alleged conduct of Mr. Sheard left employees at the facility, as well as the Westmont community anxious and in fear for their personal safety," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. "Additionally, the law enforcement resources devoted to this investigation were unnecessary and a waste of taxpayers' money."

Sheard is due back in court Jan. 26 in front of DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin.