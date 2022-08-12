Man dies after being found shot near alley in Ashburn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in Ashburn Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 1:15 a.m.
Police said the man, 21, was discovered near an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
