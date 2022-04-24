Watch CBS News

Man found shot, killed in Chicago Lawn; Person of interest questioned

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found dead in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 11:33 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6200 block of West Francisco, where they found a man, 26, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning -- no weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

