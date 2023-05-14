Watch CBS News
Man found fatally beaten on roof of West Ridge restaurant

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found beaten to death on a roof of a restaurant in the West Ridge neighborhood. 

The body was discovered around 4:40 p.m. on Friday on the roof of Tahoora Sweets & Bakery, 2345 West Devon, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. 

The coroner concluded the manner of death was a homicide due to multiple injuries. 

No further information was available. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 13, 2023 / 9:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

