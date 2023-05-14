Man found fatally beaten on roof of West Ridge restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was found beaten to death on a roof of a restaurant in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The body was discovered around 4:40 p.m. on Friday on the roof of Tahoora Sweets & Bakery, 2345 West Devon, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The coroner concluded the manner of death was a homicide due to multiple injuries.

No further information was available.

Area Three detectives are investigating.