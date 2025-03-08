Watch CBS News
Man found dead on ground on Chicago's South Side prompts police investigation

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning on the city's South Side.

The victim was found just after 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South May Street.

Police said he was found unresponsive on the ground and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The age and description of the victim were not released.

Area 2 detectives are conducting a Death Investigation pending an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

