Man found shot to death in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call and found a man, 38, laying unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The victim was shot in the face and abdomen and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

Area two detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 25, 2022 / 4:13 AM

