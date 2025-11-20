Man found dead with head trauma on Chicago's West Side

A man was found dead with trauma to his head on Chicago's West Side early Thursday.

At 1:20 a.m., police were called to the 3100 block of West Madison Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, just east of Kedzie Avenue and outside the Madison Terrace apartment development.

Officers found the 64-year-old man lying on the ground with trauma to the head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been identified Thursday morning.

No one was in custody in the man's death as of Thursday morning. Belmont Area detectives are conducting a death investigation.