Man found dead after fire in RV in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

A man is dead after a fire inside a recreational vehicle in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of South LaSalle Street.

Chicago police said the Fire Department called them after finding the man with severe burns and smoke inhalation while they were putting out the fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said.

It was too early on Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire. The Fire Department and the police Bomb and Arson section were investigating.